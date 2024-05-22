Joint military exercise 'Shakti': Indian, French armies share drills, expertise in jungle survival techniques

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 22 : During the 7th edition of ongoing Joint Exercise Shakti, the Indian and French Army shared drills and expertise in jungle survival techniques. Survival in the mountains for self-preservation was practised extensively during the Exercise.

The 7th edition of the India-France Joint Military Exercise "Shakti" commenced on May 13 at the Joint Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya.

The exercise aims to enhance the joint military capacity of both sides to undertake Multi-Domain Operations in a sub-conventional scenario.

According to an official release from the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Guwahati, the exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 13 to 26 May. The Opening Ceremony of the joint exercise was attended by Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India and Major General Prasanna Sudhakar Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area. Exercise SHAKTI is a biennial training event conducted alternatively in India and France. The last edition was conducted in France in November 2021.

Indian contingent comprising 90 personnel is being represented primarily by a Battalion of the RAJPUT Regiment besides personnel from other arms and services. Observers from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force will also form part of the exercise. The French contingent comprising 90 personnel will be represented mainly by personnel from the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE)."The Aim of Exercise SHAKTI is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake multi-domain operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate," the release added.

Further, the joint exercise will focus on operations in the semi-urban and mountainous terrain. Objectives to be achieved from the joint training are a high degree of physical fitness, rehearsing and refining drills for operations at the tactical level and sharing of best practices.

Tactical drills to be practised during the Exercise will include response to a terrorist action of capturing a defined territory, the establishment of a Joint Command Post, the establishment of an Intelligence & Surveillance Centre, securing of a helipad/ landing site, Small Team Insertion & Extraction, Special Heliborne Operations, Cordon & Search Operations besides employment of drones and counter-drone systems among others.

Exercise SHAKTI will enable the two sides to share their best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures for conducting joint operations. The joint exercise will facilitate the development of inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between armed forces personnel of the two countries. This will also enhance the level of defence cooperation, further fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

