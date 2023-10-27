Jonathan Majors calls DA’s decision to not prosecute ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari ‘serious injustice’

Los Angeles, Oct 27 After actor Jonathan Majors sexual harassment case was ruled out by judges, the ‘Creed’ star’s accuser, his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari has also not been sued by the District Attorney. Majors through an attorney has called the decision of not prosecuting his accuser a "serious injustice."

The actor was arrested in Manhattan on March 25, and was charged with assault and aggravated harassment after an alleged domestic dispute with Jabbari, who was his girlfriend at the time. Majors’ trial is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Grace Jabbari surrendered for arrest at the 10th precinct in Manhattan on October 25, on the suspicion of misdemeanour assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief. The arrest occurred in relation to a cross complaint Majors had filed against her in June, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After the cross complaint was filed, an investigatory card, or I-Card, which is an internal NYPD document alerting officers that there is probable cause for an arrest, was issued for Jabbari in late June.

However, in court documents related to the ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ actor’s case, after prosecutors learned of the I-Card, they said that they informed the NYPD on September 8 and September 12 that “the People would decline to prosecute any charges brought by the NYPD against Ms. Jabbari related to the belated allegations made by the defendant regarding the incident on March 25.”

This was also disclosed to the defense counsel in Majors case on September 26 and to Jabbari’s attorney on September 21.

On October 25, the Manhattan DA office said that it has “officially declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit.” As such, the case against her is now closed and sealed.

Dustin Pusch, a civil attorney for Jonathan Majors, released a statement on the very same day on behalf of his client claiming that the DA “unilaterally and without explanation has decided not to prosecute Ms. Jabbari for her misdeeds.”

“While Mr Majors is thankful that the NYPD corroborated his account, it is a serious injustice that the District Attorney continues to move forward with its case against him. These recent revelations raise grave questions about the impartiality and transparency of the prosecutors’ discretion, due process, and equal protection under the law,” the statement reads.

However, Cary London, a Manhattan-based civil rights and criminal defense attorney at Shulman & Hill, said he views the fact that the NYPD took the complaint from Majors in June, after the incident occurred in March, and generated an I-Card for Jabbari as highly unusual and it seems like it could be a “publicity stunt.”

“The arrest of Ms Jabbari is a complete publicity stunt by the Defense Team behind Mr Majors. In a domestic violence case, the NYPD will usually never make an arrest of the Complaining Witness, Ms Jabbari, because it is viewed as retaliatory,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor