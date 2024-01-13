Jonathan Majors dropped from Dennis Rodman movie after assault conviction

Los Angeles, Jan 13 Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors has lost a buzzy upcoming film role after his recent assault conviction.

The actor will no longer be playing controversial basketball player Dennis Rodman in a film with the working title ‘48 Hours In Vegas’, reports Variety.

The film is set to document the true story of the Bulls’ power forward’s notorious trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1998 NBA finals. CNN first reported the news.

Lionsgate is also no longer involved with the project, as the studio released it back to the producers to find a new partner.

As per Variety, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood will produce for Lord Miller, and Ari Lubet, Will Allegra and Rodman will executive produce. Jordan VanDina is set to write the screenplay.

Majors was convicted on December 18 of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault during a domestic dispute with his former partner, Grace Jabbari. He is set to be sentenced on February 6 and faces up to a year in jail, but he could also be sentenced to a lesser punishment, like probation.

Sources close to Amazon say Majors is also no longer in discussions for the studio’s development project ‘Da Understudy’, which Spike Lee had been in early talks to direct. Marvel Studios dropped Majors from future projects on the same day as the conviction.

