Jordan condemns Israeli parliament's proposal opposing establishment of Palestinian state

Amman, July 19 Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the Israeli Knesset's approval of a proposal that opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah said on Thursday that the decisions and actions issued by Israel do not change the reality of its occupation of Palestinian territories, nor do they affect the continued applicability of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, related to the protection of civilians in times of war, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.

Qudah stressed that Israel's ongoing efforts to deny the inalienable right of Palestinians to their independent and sovereign state do not bring security and peace to the region, calling on the international community to stop Israel's actions, as well as its continued offensive against the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

Also on Thursday, the ministry condemned Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

The ministry said it considered this action as provocative, which reflects the continuation of the Israeli government in its unilateral measures and systematic policies that disregard international laws and Israel's obligations as the occupying power in occupied Jerusalem.

Qudah called on the international community to condemn these violations and provide necessary protection for the Palestinian people in light of the Israeli government's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip.

