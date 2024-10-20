Jordan condemns Israeli settlers 'storming' of Aqsa Mosque compound

Amman, Oct 20 Jordan on Sunday condemned "the storming" of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound earlier in the day by extremist settlers under the "protection" of Israeli forces.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the storming constitutes a blatant breach of international law, the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, and Israel's obligations as "the occupying power," according to a statement by the ministry.

Spokesperson of the ministry Sufian Qudah said that Israel must halt all ongoing violations and breaches of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, calling for an end to the imposition of new realities at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Israel's ongoing attacks against Gaza and Lebanon, as well as its escalations and assaults on Palestinians in the West Bank, Qudah said that Israel's unilateral actions threaten to further escalate tensions, pushing the entire region towards catastrophe.

The spokesperson urged "clear and firm" international positions and measures to condemn and halt these violations and provide necessary protection for the Palestinian people.

He reiterated that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims, and the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, through the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, is the sole legal authority responsible for managing all affairs of the mosque and its yards.

