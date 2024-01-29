Jordan condemns 'terrorist' attack on 'advanced position' on border with Syria

Amman, Jan 29 Jordan has condemned the "terrorist" attack on "an advanced position" on its border with Syria, which resulted in the deaths of three US soldiers.

The attack also inflicted dozens of injuries among the US forces who are collaborating with Jordan in countering the threat of terrorism along Jordan's borders, the kingdom's Prime Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

In a separate statement, Jordan's Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin expressed his country's condolences to the US for the victims of the drone attack and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mubaidin said that the "terrorist" attack did not result in any deaths or injuries among the Jordanian Armed Forces.

He emphasised that Jordan will continue to confront the threats of terrorism, drug trafficking and weapons smuggling across the border from Syria into Jordan.

"Jordan will stand firm and resolute against anyone attempting to jeopardise the kingdom's security," the Minister added.

Jordan has announced a collaboration with partners to secure its borders, requesting necessary military systems and equipment from its ally, the US, and other nations to enhance its capabilities in resolving security threats and safeguarding the borders.

