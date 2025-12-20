Jordan confirms participation in US airstrikes on IS targets in Syria

Amman, Dec 20 The Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) on Saturday confirmed that they had taken part in US airstrikes targetting IS targets in Syria on Friday.

In a statement, the JAF said the operation was carried out in cooperation with the United States, which aimed to "prevent extremist groups from using these areas as launchpads to threaten the security of Syria's neighbouring countries and the wider region."

On Friday, the US military struck more than 70 suspected IS-linked targets across central Syria in retaliation for a recent attack that killed two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

CENTCOM said the operation was supported by fighter aircraft from the JAF and employed more than 100 precision munitions targeting known IS infrastructure and weapons sites, Xinhua news agency reported. Following the strikes, Syria reiterates "its steadfast commitment to fighting ISIS and ensuring that it has no safe havens on Syrian territory, and will continue to intensify military operations against it wherever it poses a threat," Syria's foreign affairs authority said Friday on its X account.

"The Syrian Arab Republic invites the United States and member states of the international coalition to support these efforts in a manner that contributes to the protection of civilians and the restoration of security and stability in the region," it added.

According to CENTCOM, two US service members and one US civilian were killed, and three other service members were injured, in an ambush by a lone IS gunman in Syria on December 13. Following the attack, US and partner forces conducted 10 operations in Syria and Iraq, resulting in the deaths or detention of 23 terrorist operatives.

No group has claimed responsibility for the December 13 attack. Syria's interior authority earlier identified the attacker as a member of Syria's internal security service.

The IS lost most of the territory it once controlled in Syria and Iraq, but US officials said remnants of the group continue to stage insurgent attacks and pose a persistent security threat in the region.

