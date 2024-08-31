Jordan foils four drug smuggling attempts, arrests six

Amman, Aug 31 Jordan's Anti-Narcotics Department has thwarted four drug smuggling attempts and arrested six suspects, the country's Public Security Directorate announced Saturday.

In the first case, an investigative team identified and arrested two individuals who hid 147,000 narcotic pills inside a shipment of building stones, said the directorate in a statement.

It added that the narcotic pills were about to be smuggled to a neighboring country, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the second, a team intercepted a smuggling truck upon collected information and discovered 200,000 pills hidden in the vehicle's secret compartments, the statement said, noting that the smuggler, who arranged with drug dealers in a neighbouring country, was arrested.

The statement did not mention the name of the neighboring country in either case.

In the third case, border officials, upon inspections, found 40,000 pills hidden inside olives and cheese containers, and arrested two relevant individuals, said the statement, adding that one of the arrested is of an Arab nationality.

In the fourth, a team found 35,000 pills in a secret compartment within a cargo vehicle and arrested the relevant individual, it said.

All the cases have been referred to Jordan's State Security Court's prosecutor, the statement noted.

The Jordanian authorities did not specify the type of narcotic pills seized.

