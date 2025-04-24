Jordan King calls PM Modi, condemns "ghastly terror attack"

New Delhi [India], April 24 : In the aftermath of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, King Abdullah II of Jordan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer his condolences and strongly condemned the attack. He emphasised that there can be "no justification" for terrorism.

The details of the conversation were shared by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X on Thursday.

As per the MEA, PM Modi shared the sentiments of the people of India to the King of Jordan and underscored to take firm action against the perpetrators and those behind this heinous attack.

"HM @KingAbdullahII of Jordan called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the ghastly terror attack. He conveyed sincere condolences at the loss of innocent lives. He said that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations and there can be no justification. PM thanked HM King Abdullah (II) for his message of solidarity and shared the sentiments of the people of India to take firm action against the perpetrators and those behind this heinous attack", the MEA wrote on X.

The countries of the Arab world have united in their stance against the heinous terror attack which took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday and have strongly condemned the terrorist act.

On Wednesday, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, offered condolences to President Droupadi Murmu "on the tragic loss of life caused by a terror attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam".

On the Pahalgam terror attack, the statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said, "The Kingdom affirms its firm stance in rejecting all forms of violence, extremism, and targeting of civilians. The Kingdom also extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and people of the Republic of India."

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also "strongly condemned" the attack in a statement on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed, "The UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law."

The Muslim World League (MWL) on Wednesday condemned the "heinous" terror attack. The statement issued by the MWL's General Secretariat said, "The MWL affirmed its stance- and that of the entire Islamic world- rejecting and condemning violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications, and rejecting any attempt to associate it with any religion or culture. It extended its condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and expressed wishes for a swift recovery for the injured."

Condolences have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam Terror attack, which occurred on Tuesday in the Baisaran meadow of Anantnag district. The brutal incident turned a peaceful tourist destination into a scene of devastation, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and injuring several others.

In response to the attack, India convened a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. The government resolved to hold the perpetrators and their sponsors accountable and announced several retaliatory measures.

These included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, cancelling Pakistani SAARC visa exemptions, and reducing diplomatic staff in both countries' missions.

