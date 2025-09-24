Jordan looking to attract Indian investors in IT, AI, pharmaceuticals, renewable, green energy: Ambassador Abdelghani

New Delhi [India], September 24 : The West Asian nation of Jordan is keen to deepen economic ties with India by attracting investments in key sectors such as information technology (IT), artificial intelligence (AI), pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and green energy, said Youssef Abdelghani, Jordan's Ambassador to India.

Speaking toon Wednesday, Abdelghani, while highlighting the robust bilateral relationship between the two nations, emphasised the potential for joint ventures and expanded trade.

"We have historical relations between Jordan and India built on mutual respect and shared values. Our relations stem from the willingness of both leaderships of the two countries to strengthen and fortify these relations," Abdelghani stated.

He underscored the strength of economic ties, noting, "Our bilateral trade exceeds USD 3 billion per year. We have more than USD 3 billion in Indian investments in Jordan... We have very strong, solid relations in terms of economy and trade."

The ambassador highlighted Jordan's interest in fostering partnerships with Indian companies, particularly in high-growth sectors.

"We are looking to attract Indian investors in the fields of IT, AI, the pharmaceutical industry, renewable energy, and green energy. We can have joint ventures in this field," he said, pointing to the promising opportunities for collaboration.

Abdelghani also expressed optimism about the future of bilateral trade, describing the economic relationship as "promising" and poised for further growth.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA), India and Jordan share a warm and friendly relationship underpinned by a shared vision. Trade and investment cooperation between the two sides has strengthened and broadened, with India emerging as Jordan's fourth-largest trading partner in 2023-24, with bilateral trade reaching USD 2.8 billion.

The first bilateral agreement for cooperation and friendly relations was signed in 1947 and formalised in 1950 when the two countries established full-fledged diplomatic ties.

Earlier in April, the Foreign Office Consultation (FoC) between India and Jordan was held in Amman, marking a significant step in strengthening the growing partnership between the two nations.

The meeting was chaired by Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (Consular, Passport & Visa; Overseas Indian Affairs), and Majed T. Qatarneh, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Jordan.

The consultations took place in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral relations and exchanging detailed perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The discussions focused on further enhancing cooperation across political-security, economic, developmental, and people-to-people sectors.

Both countries also emphasised the importance of diversifying economic cooperation and promoting mutual investments.

During his visit, Secretary Chatterjee engaged with the Indian community in Jordan, as well as representatives from Jordanian business, cultural, academic, and pro-India circles. He also visited the India-Jordan Centre for Excellence in IT at Al-Hussein Technical University (HTU) in Amman, a premier institution established with India's assistance.

