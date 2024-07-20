Jordan says 83 new aid trucks cross into Gaza

Amman, July 20 Jordan announced that 83 new trucks of humanitarian aid crossed into the Gaza Strip on Saturday, carrying food parcels, blankets, clothes, and health materials for the war-torn territory that has been haunted by a humanitarian crisis.

"The aid was dispatched by the Jordanian Armed Forces and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, in cooperation with the World Food Program, and supported by Helping Hands Association, Human Appeal, and several popular campaigns," the state-run Petra news agency reported.

Hussein Shibli, secretary-general of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, said Jordan's efforts in aiding the people in Gaza are substantial, and the support and donations that reach Jordan's warehouses from various local, regional, and international organizations indicate the trust that Jordan gains from different countries, and its ability to deliver humanitarian aid to the Strip.

Shibli added that the total number of land trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip to date has reached 2,694, and 53 aid planes have been dispatched via Egypt's Al Arish International Airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

