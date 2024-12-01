Jordan sends 50-truck aid convoy to Gaza

Amman, December 1 The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization had dispatched a new humanitarian aid convoy to the Gaza Strip in cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces and the World Food Programme.

The convoy consists of 50 trucks loaded with food, medical supplies, and other essential items, which will be delivered to the relevant authorities in Gaza for distribution to those in need, the organisation said in a statement on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hussein Shibli, secretary-general of the organisation, said Jordan will remain at the forefront to support the people in Gaza.

Shibli noted that Jordan has so far sent 4,326 trucks of aid to Gaza, along with 53 planes via Egypt's El-Arish Airport. Additionally, 390 airdrops have been conducted, including 124 by Jordan and 266 in collaboration with other countries, as well as eight helicopter aid missions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor