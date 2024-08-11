Jordan will not be a battleground for any party, and will not tolerate any threats to the lives of its people: King Abdullah II

Amman (Jordan) August 11 (ANI/WAM): King Abdullah II of Jordan has called for exerting the utmost efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region and reach comprehensive calm in order to prevent a full-out regional war.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of US congressional aides in Amman, that covered current regional developments and means to bolster the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States.

Jordan News Agency (Petra) quoted a royal court statement, which stated that the King warned that the region will remain vulnerable to an expansion of the conflict that threatens its stability, as long as the war on Gaza continues, which demands stepping up international efforts to stop the war by reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

He reiterated that Jordan will not be a battleground for any party, and will not tolerate any threats to the lives of its people.

The King warned of the dangers of extremist settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

King Abdullah II reaffirmed the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which is the only way to guarantee the security of the Palestinians, the Israelis, and the entire region.

The King called for maintaining support for UNRWA to enable it to continue undertaking its UN mandate to provide humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinians in Gaza and the region. (ANI/WAM)

