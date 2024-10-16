Jordanian King meets Iranian FM on regional de-escalation

Amman, Oct 16 King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday met with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, both stressing the need for regional de-escalation, according to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court.

During the meeting, the Jordanian leader highlighted the necessity to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon as the first step towards comprehensive calm, reiterating that Jordan will not be a battleground for regional conflicts.

The king also expressed Jordan's keenness to exert all efforts with partner states to restore stability in the region and create a political horizon for the Palestinian issue.

Araghchi also met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on the same day, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, the two ministers discussed bilateral issues, and efforts to prevent the escalation from sliding into a comprehensive regional war that will benefit no one and threaten regional and international security and peace.

The two ministers also agreed to launch a dialogue to address bilateral issues, with an aim to boost the development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and cooperation that would positively reflect on both countries.

