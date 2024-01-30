Jordanian support for Hamas grows amidst symbolic displays

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 30 (ANI/TPS): In a noticeable surge of solidarity, the streets of Jordan are witnessing a growing trend of support for Hamas and the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. Recent developments reveal a striking manifestation of this backing through various businesses adopting names and symbols associated with the Palestinian cause.

The controversially named restaurant "Seventh of October," which initially apologised for its overt homage to Hamas, turns out to be just the tip of the iceberg.

Over the past few days, numerous shops, supermarkets, cafes, and businesses across Jordan, including in the capital Amman, have embraced the slogans, "Seventh of October" and "Al Aqsa Flood," which is Hamas's name for the war. Signs bearing the slogan "Al Aqsa Flood" have become increasingly common

Several cafes have also adopted the name of Abu Obeidah, a Hamas spokesperson.

Despite Jordanian law prohibiting the use of politically significant symbols in the public sphere, this phenomenon is growing.

This trend aligns with the stance of the Jordanian Chamber of Commerce and several trade unions, which actively advocate for boycotting Israel. Jordanian media reports indicate that the Chamber of Commerce is working against establishing business relations with Israeli parties.

Adding to this wave of support, Bani Sakher, one of Jordan's largest and most influential confederations of tribes, declared its support for Hamas. Slogans supporting jihad were chanted during a tribal conference.

Jordanian media reports also suggest forthcoming changes to the way Gaza's history is taught in the kingdom's schools. The new curriculum will focus on the Gaza conflict, presenting a narrative that emphasizes "massacres perpetrated by Israel" against the Palestinian people. Authorities in the Jordanian education system have deemed these contents as legitimate, stating they require no further explanation.

An estimated 70 per cent of the Jordanian population is Palestinian. (ANI/TPS)

