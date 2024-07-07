Jordan's GDP grew 2 pc during Q1 2024

Amman [Jordan], July 7 (ANI/WAM): The latest economic indicators monitored by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) showed that Jordan's gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a growth of 2 per cent at constant prices during the first quarter of the current year 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Jordan's economic performance during the first half of this year combined improvement in some key economic indicators and the continued economic challenges that require strategic solutions to achieve sustainable growth.

According to a report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the performance of the national economy continues to be "steadfast and resilient" during "successive" challenges.

The extractive industries sector achieved the "highest" growth during this period at 6.3 per cent, contributing 0.18 per cent to the achieved growth rate, followed by the agriculture sector at 5.7 per cent with a 0.30 per cent contribution, then the electricity and water sector at 4.8 per cent, with a 0.07 per cent share, followed by the manufacturing sector, which grew by 3.9 per cent and a 0.67 per cent contribution. (ANI/WAM)

