Jordan's new PM, cabinet sworn in

Amman, Sep 18 Jordan's new Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan and members of his cabinet were sworn in on Wednesday before King Abdullah II, state-run Petra news agency reported.

Hassan has previously served as director of the Office of the King, deputy prime minister for economic affairs, and minister of planning and international cooperation.

He was tasked with forming the cabinet following the resignation of former Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and his government on Sunday after the 20th parliamentary election.

The new government includes five female ministers and nine who hold ministerial portfolios for the first time, Xinhua news agency reported.

Within this new administration, Ayman Safadi was appointed as deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and expatriates, Saleh Kharabsheh as minister of energy and mineral resources, Abdulhakim Al-Shibli as minister of finance, Mohammad Al-Momani as minister of government communication, Zeina Touqan as minister of planning and international cooperation, Raed Abu Saud as minister of water and irrigation and Mothanna Gharaibeh as minister of investment, Petra reported.

In a letter appointing Hassan as prime minister on Sunday, the king directed the new government to dedicate all efforts to supporting Palestinians and defending their rights.

The king also said the government must work with the House of Representatives to deepen the foundations of democracy and its concepts and highlighted the importance of continuing the kingdom's prudent financial policies to maintain economic stability and control debt in the face of regional and international challenges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor