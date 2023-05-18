Jordan's tourism revenue up by 84.5% during Jan-April

Amman, May 18 Tourism sector revenue in Jordan increased during the first four months of 2023 by 84.5 per cent, recording a value of about $2.2 billion.

According to the Tourism Ministry's monthly bulletin, nearly 2 million people visited Jordan from January to April this year, almost double the figure of the same period last year, largely increasing the tourism revenue, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the first four months of 2023, overnight tourists reached about 1.6 million with a growth of 78.7 per cent, while the number of day tourists reached 360,000, increasing by 137.1 per cent, according to figures issued by the Central Bank of Jordan.

