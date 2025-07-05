"Josh is very high" Indian diaspora eagerly awaits PM Modi in Argentina

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 5 : Members of the Indian diaspora are eagerly awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Argentina, saying that the "josh is very high" for the PM's visit in the South American nation.

Speaking with ANI, Saurabh Luthra, an Indian diaspora member, said, "The Josh is very high right now. We are fortunate that we will meet the PM... We hope that India-Argentina ties are strengthened even more."

Another Indian diaspora member, Suruchi Chhabra, expressed her excitement, saying that PM Modi is a world leader who has motivated Indians.

"I live in Argentina. I am an Indian American. We are so proud that PM Modi is visiting here. It is very exciting. We are grateful on behalf of the entire community... PM Modi is a world leader who has motivated Indians so much. He has always stood for us... We are very happy with what PM Modi has done for us and will do for us going forward," she said.

Another member of Indian diaspora said, ""I am from Jharkhand and I have been living in Argentina for the last 30 years... We are delighted that someone from our country is visiting here. We are pleased that PM Modi is coming here for the second time.,"

PM Modi is set to arrive in Argentina for the 3rd leg of his five-nation tour after concluding his visit to Trinidad and Tobago.

Earlier, Argentine artists who are set to perform in the welcoming ceremony, expressed their excitement, calling it a "privilege" to showcase their talents by performing Indian classical dances before the PM.

Speaking with ANI, Anandini Dasi, an Argentine artist of Indian origin, said, "It is such a privilege to be a part of the welcome ceremony. We will give our best... I hope he will like it. It is an honour to receive him here. We hope he visits this country more and more."

Another artist of the group said that they will perform Malhari and Pushpanjali (flower offering) in the styles of Kathak and Bharatanatyam in the welcome ceremony of PM.

"We are really excited. We have been working hard for this day... We will perform Malhari and Pushpanjali (flower offering) in the styles of Kathak and Bharatanatyam... We love Indian culture," she said.

PM Modi is headed for Buenos Aires at the official invitation of the President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei. He will hold bilateral talks with President Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to further enhance the India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.

