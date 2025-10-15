JP Nadda meets Mongolian President Ukhnaa under 'Know BJP' initiative, discusses healthcare cooperation

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday met the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, in the national capital as part of the party's 'Know BJP' initiative and held detailed discussions on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector.

Taking to the social media platform X, Nadda shared highlights of the meeting, stating that both leaders shared insights on the BJP's core ideology, organisational framework, and key people-focused programmes.

"Met President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia in New Delhi today under the 'Know BJP' initiative. I briefed him on our party's ideology, organisational structure, and various people-centric initiatives that have shaped India's governance model. We exchanged valuable insights to strengthen party-to-party relations. We also had a detailed discussion on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector. Looking forward to deepening our partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations," the post read.

The interaction comes during President Khurelsukh's ongoing state visit to India, which marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a warm and productive meeting with President Ukhnaa.

As a gesture of deep cultural and spiritual connection, Singh presented the Mongolian leader with a Khiching Stone Buddha, symbolising the two countries' shared Buddhist heritage and civilisational ties.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister stated that both leaders discussed strategies for expanding into new areas of collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership between India and Mongolia.

"Had a warm and wonderful conversation with my friend President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa in New Delhi. Exchanged views on efforts for diversification into new areas of cooperation, while also deepening existing programmes of shared interest. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-Mongolia partnership," Singh stated in his post.

President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa is currently on a four-day state visit to India from October 13 to 16, marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

