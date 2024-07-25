JP Nadda pays tributes to Vietnam Gen Secy Nguyen Phu Trong

New Delhi [India], July 25 : Union Minister JP Nadda visited the Vietnam Embassy in the national capital on Thursday.

The BJP national president paid tributes to Nguyen Phu Trong, the late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who passed away in Hanoi earlier this month.

He also recalled Phu Trong's contributions towards strengthening the India-Vietnam ties.

Taking to social media platform X, Nadda stated, "Visited the Vietnam Embassy in New Delhi to pay tributes to the late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong. His significant contributions to strengthening India-Vietnam relations will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Vietnam."

Visited the Vietnam Embassy in New Delhi to pay tributes to the late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, H E Nguyen Phu Trong. His significant contributions to strengthening India-Vietnam relations will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his…

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Vietnam Embassy in India to express his condolences on behalf of the Indian government and people.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval represented India at the state funeral held in Hanoi on Thursday. He personally conveyed India's condolences to Vietnamese President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and the bereaved family.

Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also offered condolences on the demise of Nguyen Phu Trong.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, a prominent figure in Vietnamese politics, passed away recently, prompting an outpouring of condolences from leaders across the globe.

Vietnam's Nguyen Phu Trong was widely regarded as the country's most influential figure, as reported by state media. His death concludes over 13 years of leadership after he recently stepped down due to health reasons.

According to state media reports on Friday, Trong died at a military hospital due to advanced age and a severe illness. His passing comes amidst a period of political transition in Vietnam, where a new president was appointed in May following the resignation of his predecessor.

To Lam, a former public security minister known for his significant influence, has assumed Trong's responsibilities. Lam took over from Vo Van Thuong, who resigned in March amid party-acknowledged "violations and shortcomings" after just a year in office.

