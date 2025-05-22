JSFM condemns killing of activist in Moro, demands justice for Sindhi activists

Sindh [Pakistan], May 22 : The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) strongly condemned the severe and unprovoked assault carried out by the Pakistani state intelligence agencies and police against peaceful Sindhi nationalist activists in Moro. The gunfire resulted in the death of Zahid Laghari and serious injuries to Irfan Laghari, along with several others.

JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, alongside senior leaders Zubair Sindhi, Amar Azadi, Farhan Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi, Mark Sindhu, and Hosho Sindhi, condemned the incident in the strongest terms and announced 10 days of mourning throughout Sindh to honour the fallen comrade.

Chairman Sohail Abro further insisted, "An FIR must be filed immediately against the officers of Pakistani intelligence and police accountable for the targeted killing of Zahid Laghari. They must be brought to justice and held responsible under international human rights law."

The JSFM leadership stressed that this atrocious act is part of a larger systematic campaign by Pakistan's military, ISI, MI, Rangers, and police to violently suppress the peaceful resistance movement in Sindh.

The ongoing struggle against corporate land grabbing and the illegal construction of canals on the Indus River has faced increasing state brutality. This brutality encompasses enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, fabricated criminal charges, and the criminalisation of peaceful political activism.

"We caution the world that Pakistan's establishment is intentionally driving peaceful Sindhi political activism towards conflict. They aim to justify a comprehensive operation to eliminate the national movement of Sindh. We will refuse to allow them to stifle our democratic voices," stated JSFM leaders.

"Our nonviolent resistance will persist for the rightful ownership of Sindh's natural resources, for the entitlement to self-determination, for the freedom of our unjustly detained and forcibly disappeared activists, and for the freedom and dignity of the Sindhi nation," declared Sohail Abro.

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement urged the United Nations and its Special Rapporteurs on Human Rights and Enforced Disappearances, as well as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, International Human Rights Defenders, and Journalists to urgently acknowledge the escalating state oppression in Sindh and the severe human rights violations being perpetrated by Pakistani authorities. The international community must act to halt the crackdowns, ensure accountability, and advocate for the Sindhi people's right to peaceful political expression, autonomy, and justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor