JSFM marks August 14 as Black Day, condemns Pakistan's oppression, calls for independent Sindhudesh

London [UK] August 11 : The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) asserted that 14 August does not represent a day of joy or liberation for the Sindhi people. Instead, it signifies a sorrowful moment in their history, the date when Sindh's historical autonomy was violently dismantled, and its territory was unlawfully integrated into the artificial and oppressive nation of Pakistan.

Since that time, Sindh has suffered continuous attacks on its land, resources, and identity, according to JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro.

The state of Pakistan and its military have illicitly appropriated Sindh's territories and intentionally hindered the natural flow of the Indus River, devastating our agricultural sector and pushing millions into destitution.

At the same time, with the backing of the state, religious extremism and terrorism have been utilised to stifle Sindhi national awareness through intimidation and coercion, remarked JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro.

The deliberate dismantling of the Sindhi language and culture within education and institutions, the enforced disappearances of political activists, extrajudicial executions, and the curtailing of free speech are all components of a coordinated effort to erase Sindh's national identity, stated JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro.

"The position of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement is clear: The sole avenue for Sindh's political, cultural, and economic survival is the creation of a free and sovereign Sindhudesh. For us, 14 August is a day to reaffirm our stand against oppression and bondage", JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro said.

The call urged all Sindhis, along with students, women, and both political and social organizations, to come together in protest by displaying black flags across cities, villages, public spaces, and residences; wear black armbands as a sign of resistance; and organise peaceful demonstrations to convey a strong message to the world that Sindh will never relinquish its land or national rights, no matter the cost.

Last year, the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) declared August 14, 2024, as Black Day throughout Sindh, protesting the establishment of Pakistan on this date in 1947. The organisation had urged its supporters to don black armbands, raise black flags at crossroads, and showcase the national flag as a form of protest.

Chairman Sohail Abro of JSFM, along with prominent members Zubair Sindhi, Amar Azadi, Sodho Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi, and Pireeh Sindhu, released a statement condemning the creation of Pakistan, labelling it as a "historical error" and a "tragic day for humanity." The JSFM leadership asserts that the people of Sindh and other areas are being subjected to economic, political, and geographical oppression, with their lands and resources being forcibly taken.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor