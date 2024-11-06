JSMM calls for international action against Pakistan's oppressive rule

Berlin [Germany], November 6, : On the heels of the United States Presidential election, Shafi Burfat Chairman of JSMM (Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz) issued a powerful statement, calling on the newly elected President, Donald Trump, and the international community to take decisive action against Pakistan's ongoing occupation and subjugation of historical nations, including the Sindhi people.

In a comprehensive message addressed to the global leadership, Burfat highlighted the urgent need for international intervention to address the rising threat posed by Pakistan's imperialistic policies, particularly its oppression of minority groups and its aggressive use of religious extremism as a state tool.

Further, the Sindhi people, who have long suffered under Pakistan's authoritarian rule, reaffirmed their commitment to self-determination and independence, calling for the liberation of Sindhudesh from what they describe as Pakistan's "fascist military regime."

The statement emphasises several critical global issues, including the escalating conflict in South Asia and the broader Middle East. It urges the US administration to play a key role in curbing Pakistan's expansionist policies, which are seen as undermining regional stability and exacerbating existing geopolitical tensions.

The Sindhi particularly singled out Pakistan's ongoing efforts to alter the demographic and cultural identity of historically distinct peoples, including the Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, and Mohajir populations, through coercive tactics and population manipulation.

During his speech, Burfat called for immediate international oversight of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, which they describe as a "direct threat to global security."

Given Pakistan's long history of sponsoring terrorism and religious extremism especially in the context of Kashmir, Afghanistan, and India there is a growing concern that its nuclear weapons could fall into the wrong hands, amplifying risks for the entire world.

He also appealed for international solidarity to address climate change, mass migration, and the protection of human rights.

The statement also emphasised the need for a unified global front to combat rising authoritarianism, religious extremism, and the exploitation of nations under artificial multinational states. In particular, on behalf of the Sindhi people he called for the immediate recognition of Sindhudesh as an independent, sovereign state.

He further stressed the need for diplomatic and economic solutions to avoid war, pointing out that the escalation of conflicts between global powers such as the United States, China, and Russia presents a dangerous backdrop for regional flashpoints.

Tensions in areas like the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, as well as territorial disputes involving Pakistan, must be addressed through multilateral dialogue, according to the statement.

The statement concludes with a hopeful message, calling on the US administration under President Trump to stand firm in the defense of global peace, democracy, and the rights of oppressed nations.

He expressed his belief that the international community can work together to forge a path toward the peaceful liberation of historical nations like Sindhudesh and to ensure that such nations are no longer victims of authoritarian regimes, imperialism, or religious extremism.

