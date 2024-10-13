JSMM chairman calls for global attention to human rights violations in Pakistan

Sindh [Pakistan], October 13 : Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) Shafi Burfat made an appeal to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to address the alarming escalation of human rights violations in Pakistan

Further, he emphasised the plight of historic nations such as the Sindhi, Pashtun, and Baloch communities, who he claims are subjected to extreme repression under the guise of religion.

In a recent letter to SCO member states, Burfat underscored the political repression and economic exploitation faced by these communities, likening their struggles to historical genocides.

He also pointed out that these nations endure state-sponsored terrorism and fascist policies, which have eroded their rights and dignity.

The letter detailed how the Pakistani state has utilised religious nationalist ideologies to oppress its historic nations, leading to widespread human rights abuses.

Burfat condemned the military's role in orchestrating violence against political activists, highlighting instances of extra-judicial abductions and murders carried out by state security forces.

Drawing parallels to the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh, Burfat warned that the same patterns of state-sponsored violence are manifesting in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He accused Pakistan's ruling elite, predominantly from Punjab, of manipulating religion to maintain dominance over these regions, effectively silencing dissent and targeting human rights defenders.

Burfat also raised alarms about Pakistan's support for religious extremist organizations, which he claims pose a significant threat to regional stability. He asserted that nearly 90 per cent of such groups in South Asia are backed by the Pakistani military, jeopardizing both local and international peace efforts.

Following this, Burfat urged SCO member states to reconsider Pakistan's membership, arguing that its actions contradict the principles of peace and stability that the SCO promotes. He called for a firm stance against Pakistan's human rights violations and its subjugation of historic nations.

The JSMM leader concluded by calling for international solidarity with the Sindhi, Pashtun, and Baloch people, urging the SCO and its members to support their liberation and restoration of rights. "The time has come for the international community to raise its voice against the atrocities committed by Pakistan," Burfat stated, emphasising the need for urgent action to protect these oppressed communities.

