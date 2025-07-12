JSMM chief Shafi Burfat slams UN for 'legitimising a fascist state with blood on its hands'

Berlin [Germany], July 12 : Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), Shafi Burfat, has issued a statement denouncing the Pakistani military establishment, calling it "the most dangerous force of fascism and brutality in South Asia" and a "mercenary army serving imperial interests under the guise of Islamic nationalism".

Burfat emphasised that Pakistan is not a natural state but an "unnatural colonial project", imposed on historic nations like Sindh, Balochistan, Pashtunistan, Siraikistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan through violence and deception. He accused the Punjabi-dominated military of using the so-called "Two-Nation Theory" and religion as ideological weapons to crush indigenous identities and justify military domination.

"In its pursuit of strategic depth and global mercenary contracts, the Pakistan Army has committed countless crimes, from the 1971 Bengali genocide to the current abductions, torture, and murder of Sindhi, Baloch, and Pashtun activists," Burfat said.

He called the recent appointment of General Asim Munir as "Field Marshal" a "cruel insult to the suffering of the oppressed nations", comparing it to a fascist regime decorating its chief executioner. "This title means nothing to the people. It is a badge of tyranny," he said.

Burfat further added that the selection of General Asim Munir as "Field Marshal" is not merely a mockery of qualifications; it is a harsh affront to the countless individuals enduring military oppression. This is the very institution that has perpetrated acts of cruelty and barbarism against historical nations and everyday people. Politics, business, media, and the judiciary have all been subjugated to its control through intimidation and force. Every area of society has been trampled under the weight of military supremacy and criminality.

According to Burfat, at the core of this oppression is an immensely corrupt and unaccountable military-industrial complex, functioning like a land mafia in uniforms. It has plundered properties, confiscated agricultural lands, monopolised businesses, and accumulated staggering wealth while ordinary citizens struggle with inflation, hunger, and poverty. The historic nations, Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, Sairakis, and Brahuis, have long been the targets of this unjust state's repression and brutality.

Burfat condemned what he called a systemic Punjabi colonisation campaign: "The rivers, lands, and resources of Sindh and Balochistan are looted while the people starve. Their rights, voices, and lives have been sacrificed for Punjab's greed."

He warned that the resistance is growing. "Social media has shattered the wall of state propaganda. The people now call this army what it truly is: a criminal mafia in uniform, not protectors but occupiers."

Invoking historical resistance against military dictators like Ayub Khan and Zia-ul-Haq, Burfat predicted a popular uprising against General Asim Munir. "Like his predecessors, he too will fall, disgraced, humiliated, and rejected. The historic nations will rise and win their freedom. These Field Marshals will be remembered as Field Tyrants."

Burfat urged the international community to support the right of historic nations to self-determination and warned that silence in the face of oppression is complicity.

