JSMM Issues urgent international appeal over 65% pension cuts in Sindh

Frankfurt [Germany], September 29 : The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) has issued an urgent international appeal addressing a severe crisis affecting Sindh's pensioners. The appeal is directed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, global leaders, human rights organisations, and the international community. It was made by Shafi Burfat, Chairman of JSMM, on behalf of the Sindhi people.

JSMM reports that the Pakistani federal and Sindh provincial governments have imposed a harsh policy slashing pensions by 65%, a move described as a deliberate economic assault targeting elderly pensioners and their dependents. The organisation warns that this drastic pension cut threatens the survival, dignity, and well-being of thousands of retired employees who rely solely on their pensions for basic necessities such as food, medicine, and shelter.

According to JSMM, this policy constitutes a gross violation of fundamental human rights, including those enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. They describe the pension reduction as state-engineered economic persecution and collective punishment of a vulnerable population, pushing many into hunger, poverty, and extreme distress.

In their appeal, JSMM demanded the immediate launch of an independent international inquiry by the United Nations and recognised human rights organisations to investigate the pension cuts and the processes behind their implementation. They called for the immediate suspension and full reversal of the 65% pension deduction, insisting that pensions be restored in full and without any conditions.

JSMM also demanded urgent social and humanitarian relief, including food assistance and emergency income support, to aid families severely impacted by the pension cuts. Furthermore, they called for a transparent investigation into the legality of the policy, with full accountability and compensation ensured for pensioners whose rights have been violated.

JSMM warned that if these demands are not met promptly, they will escalate peaceful international protests, including planned demonstrations outside major international institutions such as the United Nations headquarters in Geneva. These actions aim to raise global awareness and exert pressure on authorities to reverse the damaging policy.

