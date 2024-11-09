JSMM seeks global support for Sindhi self-determination and human rights

Berlin [Germany], November 9 : In a bold move, Shafi Burat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has formally presented the case for the independence of Sindh, also known as Sindhudesh, to the foreign ministers of 119 countries. The letter, sent via email, outlines the political, economic, and cultural grievances of the Sindhi people under the rule of Pakistan which it decries as an "irresponsible" and "fascist" state.

The statement opens with an appeal to the global community, calling attention to the ongoing oppression and human rights abuses faced by the Sindhi people under Pakistan's rule. Burat asserts that Sindh, a region with an ancient cultural legacy home to the Indus Valley Civilization is suffering from "forced occupation and slavery" by Pakistan, a state described as a "rogue" entity that sponsors terrorism and extremism both within its borders and abroad.

The document cites Pakistan's support for extremist groups like the Haqqani Network, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, and Al-Qaeda, noting that these groups are destabilizing the region and contributing to global terrorism. Burat goes on to emphasise the systemic violence carried out by Pakistan's military and intelligence services, accusing them of forcibly disappearing, torturing, and extrajudicially executing political activists from Sindh and other marginalised regions.

The letter also raises serious concerns regarding the Pakistani military's activities in Sindh, particularly its alleged involvement in the storage of nuclear weapons in the region. Local reports suggest the military is constructing tunnels in the mountainous areas of Sindh, potentially to conceal nuclear materials or hazardous waste, posing a grave risk to both the human population and the environment.

Burat further warns of a cultural genocide underway in Sindh, where the Pakistani state is allegedly funding the construction of over 35,000 Islamic madrassas aimed at indoctrinating Sindhi children into extremist ideologies. The letter underscores the alarming scale of religious indoctrination being imposed on the Sindhi population, which Burat argues is an attempt to erase the region's rich secular and democratic traditions.

In addition to the human rights concerns, Burat highlights the economic exploitation of Sindh, particularly the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Sindhi nation condemns this project, which it argues is a form of economic imperialism, as it further entrenches Pakistan's control over the resources of Sindh and Balochistan. Burat appeals to the international community to investigate why the Pakistani state is pursuing these projects without the consent of the people of Sindh and Balochistan, despite widespread protests and opposition.

Burat concludes the letter by demanding international recognition of Sindh's right to self-determination. He calls on the United Nations and global powers, including the US, UK, Germany, and France, to take action to stop Pakistan's support for terrorism, its exploitation of Sindh's natural resources, and its ongoing repression of the Sindhi people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor