Judea and Samaria residents to be released from administrative detention

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 17 (ANI/TPS): Ahead of an expected ceasefire and hostage release, Defense Minister Israel Katz said he will free Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria being held in administrative detention.

"In light of the expected release of terrorists from Judea and Samaria as part of the hostage release deal, I have decided to release the inhabitants detained in administrative detention and to convey a clear message of strengthening and encouraging the communities which are at the forefront of the struggle against Palestinian terrorism and facing growing security challenges," Katz said.

"It is better for the families of Jewish residents to be happy than the families of released terrorists," he added. (ANI/TPS)

