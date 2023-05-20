Jugni: An enduring symbol of Punjabi feminism

Punjab [India], May 20 : Jugni, a term very popular in Punjabi folk songs refers to a firefly and is also considered an enduring symbol of Punjabi feminism, according to Khalsa Vox.

Writing in Khalsa Vox, author Saloni Poddar underlines that metaphorically, 'Jugni' represents a rebellious Punjabi lady. According to popular belief, this phrase refers to a 'female firefly.'

A woman who, like her male Sikh community peers, is fearless and strong, ready to take on the world... on her terms, the author writes.

Explaining the significance of the term, the author writes in her opinion in Khalsa Vox, "We are well aware that the late Alam Lohar, a singer and composer, revived Jugni and surrounded her with an aura of charisma and elusion. Arif Lohar, the renowned maestro's son (and a prominent singer and performer), adds that Jugni's beginnings are spiritual."

'Jugni' is still used in Punjabi music nowadays. She can be found in contemporary interpretations of traditional folk melodies and pop music.

To figure out its true meaning and symbolism we need to dig deeper, the author writes.

According to Khalsa Vox, 'Jugni' is a traditional Punjabi ornament worn by ladies around their necks, according to 'Mahan Kosh,' a well-known Punjabi encyclopedia by Bhai Kahn Singh Nabhaa. This could be why the owner of this necklace was referred to as 'Jugni' by classical poets.

Nonetheless, the most reliable and substantiated explanation linked to the introduction of Jugni dates back to the 1900s and two Punjabi folk singers named Manda and Bishna.

As natural disasters struck India and people perished of starvation, the agony caused by British atrocities persisted. To honour the golden jubilee of the British Raj in India, the British administration turned a blind eye to the condition of Indians and hosted sumptuous celebrations across towns, usually accompanied by a "torch relay, Saloni Poddar writes in Khalsa Vox.

So, in 1906, Manda and Bishna were still singing, and because they were uneducated, they pronounced 'Jubilee' as 'Jugni'. Jugni was thus born in the world of Punjabi folk music.

