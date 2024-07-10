JUI-F Chief asks Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to 'quit assemblies'

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 10 : Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to 'quit assemblies' and hit the street against the incumbent government, Pakistan-based ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

In the meetings between Fazlur Rehman and PTI leaders, the JUI-F chief advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to come out of assemblies and join the street movement for solution of problems, ARY said, quoting sources.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, rejecting the advice of Fazlur Rehman said the party already made a mistake by coming out of assemblies in the past. A decisive meeting on forging alliance between the JUI-F and PTI is likely to be held next week, ARY said, quoting the sources.

Earlier on June 27, The US House of Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution on Wednesday, in support of democracy and human rights in Pakistan and called for a "thorough and independent investigation" into interference claims in Pakistan's 2024 elections.

The resolution- passed with 85 per cent of House members participating and 98 per cent voting in its favour- urged US President Joe Biden to collaborate with Pakistan in "upholding democracy, human rights, and the rule of law".

"It underscores the importance of upholding democratic values and respecting the rights of the people of Pakistan as they face economic instability and security threats," an official statement read.

On May 2, Maulana Fazlur Rehman once again rejected the results of the general elections and demanded fresh polls, citing 'widespread rigging and irregularities'.

Addressing a public gathering in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that said that assemblies were 'sold'. "Sindh Assembly and President House were also sold," he added, ARY reported.

The JUI-F chief demanded for immediate re-elections to ensure the integrity of the democratic process.

"The recent elections were fake, and its results are unacceptable," he added. The JUI-chief demanded fresh elections to ensure that the people's voice is heard and their mandate is respected.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor