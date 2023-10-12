Julia Fox shares '50 shades of Julia' while recalling her dominatrix past

Mumbai, Oct 12 Hollywood actress Julia Fox, who was there to promote her memoir 'Down the Drain', recalled her past as a dominatrix.

"I think prior to that, I just had really low self-esteem," the actress/model told the co-hosts. "You could tell me I was beautiful and this, but I would always think, 'They want something from me.' I was already very jaded, even as a young teenager."

She went on saying that she started seeing her worth when she could make money off her beauty, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The mom of two also shared that the job was the one thing that inspired her to be an actor.

"A lot of it is role play, a lot of it is cosplay. So really, that's where I learned to act," she said, noting how she'd have "5 clients in a day and each one of them [would want] something different."

"One wants the mean popular girl in school, one wants a nun, one wants a neglectful mother. I had all the costumes ready," the 33-year-old said, prompting Ana Navarro to joke, "That's 50 Shades of Julia!"

