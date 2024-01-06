Julia Garner joins Christopher Abbott in 'Wolf Man'

Los Angeles, Jan 6 Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Julia Garner has been signed on to star in Leigh Whannell's 'Wolf Man'.

The movie reunites Julia -- playing a mother whose family is being terrorised by a lethal predator -- with Christopher Abbott, with whom she starred in 2011’s ‘Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene’, her first professional acting role, reports Variety.

Since then, Julia has gone on to become a major player in both film and television, winning three Emmy awards for her standout performance as Ruth Langmore in ‘Ozark’, and garnering multiple nominations for her portrayal of real-life con artist Anna Delvey in Shonda Rhimes’ limited series ‘Inventing Anna’.

As per Variety, in the film, Julia earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her impressive lead turn in Kitty Green’s ‘The Assistant’. Last year, the pair teamed up again for another critically acclaimed feature, ‘The Royal Hotel’, which Julia also produced through her Alma Margo production banner.

She will next be seen starring in the psychological thriller ‘Apartment 7A’ from Paramount and producer John Krasinski.

Universal got to know Julia in the rigorous audition process for the untitled Madonna biopic, which was shelved last year before the singer launched a greatest hits tour.

Variety further states that Madonna has pledged she’ll make the film someday and, last month, Julia joined the pop superstar onstage for a special appearance.

‘Wolf Man’ will be directed by Whannell -- who was behind the 2020 hit ‘The Invisible Man’, which relaunched the Universal monsterverse and grossed $144 million at the global box office; it is also the filmmaker’s fourth movie for Blumhouse, following ‘The Invisible Man’, ‘Upgrade’ and ‘Insidious: Chapter 3’.

Ryan Gosling was originally set to star in the film, before he was replaced by Abbott.

The film is written by Whannell and Corbett Tuck and Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

Jason Blum is producing the film, which is a Blumhouse and Motel Movies production and dated for release on October 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor