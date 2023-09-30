'Just Bliss': Nayanthara gets all starry-eyed with Vignesh Shivan at home

New Delhi, Sep 30 Nayanthara, who is basking in the massive success of 'Jawan', has taken to X, going starry-eyed with love in pictures with her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, in their home.

Nayanthara took to her X (formerly Twitter), and said: “Just Blisss #WikkiNayan”

The pictures showed the two cuddling in their house sitting on their sofas and smiling while playfully fooling around with one another.

The actress and the director have become one of the most liked and loved couples on social media, something which the two have never shied away from.

The Malayalam megastar and the Tamil filmmaker have a relationship that has been built on the foundations of mutual respect, liking, good chemistry, and strong support for each other.

The star couple have embarked on a new journey together in their professional lives as they have mutually launched their new skincare brand, something which Nayanthara is extensively promoting on her social media.

Vignesh also posted a heartfelt note to his wife and shared the lovely photos.

"We have a strategic plan and It’s called doing things! Big love to my hustle Partner, My life partner, and my business partner! Love you my thangam. God told me that .. all the blessings shall continue for us, so with that confidence, let’s keep working very hard towards achieving all our dreams !! Stepping into a new world and it looks good already!"

The two first met during the shooting of their first collaboration, ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’.

Later, it was revealed the two registered their marriage in 2016, after almost a year of dating.

In 2022, the couple welcomed their twin sons Uyir and Ulag with whom the duo celebrated their first Onam in 2023.

