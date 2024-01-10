Justin Timberlake wipes Instagram after Britney Spears controversy

Los Angeles, Jan 10 Justin Timberlake has wiped his Instagram clean in the wake of ex-girlfriend Britney Spears' controversial memoir.

The ‘NSYNC’ star appeared to have deleted or archived every single post from his account on Monday, however he does still have a profile picture on the page, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

His account is also still following 1225 people and he has over 72 million followers. Justin, 42, had been using the social media platform up until the end of 2023, with his wife Jessica Biel also sharing posts of them to her own account.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, he headlined the opening of a new hotel in Las Vegas in December 2023 and Jessica posted a picture of the pair dressed up for the event.

She wrote: “On our suit and tie s***”, adding a heart emoji to caption the pictures referencing Timberlake’s 2013 song Suit & Tie. Justin appeared to have been keeping a relatively low profile up until the performance following a string of revelations in Britney's book ‘The Woman In Me’.

In October 2023 Britney, 42, divulged intimate details of her relationship with Justin, who she was an item with from 1999 - 2002. The memoir included allegations that both of them had cheated during their romance.

Justin famously alluded to Britney being unfaithful following their split in his hit song ‘Cry Me A River’. She wrote in the book: “I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story. I couldn’t explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don’t think Justin realised the power he had in shaming me. I don’t think he understands to this day.”

