Justin Trudeau never walks the talk, it's going to get worse: Canadian journalist on Brampton attack

Toronto [Canada], November 4 : Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman strongly condemned the "violent disruption" outisde the Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and condemned the administration's handling of the situation, accusing them of acting in favour of Khalistani groups.

Speaking to ANI, Bordman criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for only 'talking' but not working towards it. He also warned that with Trudeau in office for around one more year, the situation is only going to "get worse."

"The response from the police was disgusting - they acted as the arm of the Khalistanis - they attacked the Hindus, they did not push the Khalistanis off. They attacked the Hindus in their own mandir," he said.

This comes after an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton witnessed a "violent disruption"

The incident occurred on Sunday (local time) outside a consular camp organised in collaboration with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

Bordman further highlighted the unprecedented nature of the attack, which took place in broad daylight, noting that while Canada has seen previous incidents targeting religious sites such as synagogues and churches, this marks a "disturbing escalation" in violence against Hindu devotees.

"This is the first broad daylight attack on the devotees in this country," he stated, adding that the incident should have been prevented. Bordman also expressed frustration with what he described as the police's "selective enforcement" of the law.

"We see this all the time in Canada where the Police decide that they are going to enforce the law to the people who are most likely to listen to it...there is no part of Canadian government, has taken their side in any of this," the journalist added.

Bordman further criticised PM Justin Trudeau for the "lack of concrete action" in support of the Hindu community.

"We have Justin Trudeau talk the talk, half the time...sometimes he openly endorses the terrorists but sometimes he talks the talk...but he never walks the walk...so till you see him take action, there is no reason to believe him," the journalist said.

Bordman expressed scepticism over Trudeau's sincerity, suggesting that while the Prime Minister may issue statements condemning such attacks, he has yet to follow through with meaningful measures.

Speaking on the India-Canada relations which have underwent a strain lately, Bordman painted a bleak outlook, particularly in light of Trudeau's remaining tenure in office. He expressed that the strained diplomatic ties are unlikely to improve soon.

Taking a jibe at Trudeau, he said, "It is not good...you don't know Justin Trudeau, there is one more year for him to go so brace yourself, it is going to get worse most likely. Hopefully, a new government comes in and pulls out of a tailspin. A lot depends on US Presidential election."

Earlier, the Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the "violent disruption" by 'anti-India' elements outside a consular camp. The high commission also said that any further events will be organised "contingent on security arrangements" made by the local authorities.

"We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto," read the statement by the High Commission.

"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine counsular work being organised by our consulated with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safetry of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place," the statement added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists. Emphasising the importance of religious freedom, Trudeau asserted that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

Sharing a post on X, Trudeau wrote, "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident.

"The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.

