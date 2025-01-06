Justin Trudeau Resigns As Canada PM and Liberal Party Leader, Says 'I Can't Be Best Option For Election' (Watch Video)

Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as Prime Minister of Canada and leader of the Liberal Party on Monday, December 6. Trudeau ended days of suspense, which surfaced amid pressure on him to step down as PM. He made during press address which was expected for a long time.

"...I am a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians, I care deeply about this country and I will always he motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians.The fact is despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralysed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history. That's why this morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament," he added further.

"She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24. Over the holidays, I have also had a chance to reflect and to have long talks with my family about our future. Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support, their encouragement," Trudeau stated.

"So, last night over dinner I told my kids about the decision that I am sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he added.