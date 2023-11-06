K-pop singer G-Dragon appears for interrogation, denies drug charges

Mumbai, Nov 6 K-pop artiste G-Dragon, the former BIGBANG member, has been accused of drug charges. The K-pop artiste recently interacted with the media as he arrived for interrogation at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Department on Monday.

He opened up about the ongoing drug use case against him with the media before he appeared for police questioning. As per media reports, he stated that he has no relation to drugs and said that this is the reason why he voluntarily reached the police station to reveal the truth.

As per reports, G-Dragon told the media, "(Reports) of my drug crimes are false. I came here to reveal that truth. I will come out after quickly being investigated."

He was also asked by the media whether he bleached his hair to avoid getting tested for drugs. He denied the claims and said that he intentionally did not dye his hair. He was also asked about his relations with the case of the doctor who is accused of supplying drugs and an adult entertainment establishment in Gangnam to which he replied, “We will have to see”.

He was seen wearing a black suit, paired with a blue shirt. He rounded up his look with a pair of glasses.

