Kabul: 19 killed, 27 injured in suicide bombing at educational institute

A suicide bomb attack at a learning centre in the Afghan capital on Friday killed 19 people as students prepared for university entrance exams, police said. A witness who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said a suicide attacker had detonated explosives. Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor tweeted: “Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards.”



Videos posted online and photos published by local media showed bloodied victims being carried from the scene, AFP reported.The blast happened in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of western Kabul, a predominantly Shiite Muslim area home to the minority Hazara community, the targets of some of Afghanistan's most deadly attacks."Students were preparing for an exam when a suicide bomber struck at this educational centre. Unfortunately, 19 people have been killed and 27 others wounded," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.