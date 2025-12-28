Kabul commuters struggle as traffic congestion, bus shortages worsen

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 28 : As evening sets in, Kabul's streets grow increasingly congested, with thousands of residents struggling to find transport home after work amid road closures, repairs and a shortage of city buses, Tolo News reported.

Bus stops across the capital become crowded as office workers and labourers wait for hours, hoping to secure a ride. Disruptions from ongoing street repairs, limited public transport, and a rising number of handcarts along roadsides have made daily commuting exhausting for many residents.

Abdul Saboor, a Kabul resident, highlighted the difficulties faced by commuters. "People are facing serious transportation problems. In the evenings, it's very crowded and there are too few vehicles. People wait for hours, and most can't afford a private taxi," he said.

Another resident, Sameer, echoed similar concerns, saying, "Transport issues in the city are getting worse. We wait for hours but can't find a ride. People wait until late for city buses, which are hard to find. Taxis are too expensive."

According to Tolo News, the problem is not confined to a single neighbourhood, with residents across the city reporting similar scenes at the end of the workday as crowds gather at bus stops.

Salar Aqa, another Kabul resident, said the lack of vehicles has become routine. "There are no vehicles. We ask the authorities to pay attention. We wait for hours, but it's really hard to find a ride at the end of the day," he said.

Parwiz, a daily wage labourer, said the situation is especially difficult for low-income workers. "From 3 PM to 7 PM, we wait for city buses. They're not available. Taxis exist, but we can't afford them. I earn 200 Afghanis a day, and I can't pay high fares. I ask the officials to solve this problem," he said.

Meanwhile, the Kabul Traffic Department said the congestion is a recurring issue that intensifies during winter as working hours shorten.

Hekmatullah Sameer, Director of Planning and Policy at the General Traffic Department, said, "Crowding in Kabul isn't a new problem. Each year, when the weather cools and working hours shorten, traffic gets heavier at different times of the day. Traffic police are actively working, and we're coordinating with the Ministry of Transport and Kabul Municipality to solve these problems. The congestion caused by road repairs is temporary and will soon be resolved," Tolo News reported.

Authorities have also pointed to the growing number of street handcarts as a contributor to traffic disorder. Kabul Municipality said mobile carts remain a major challenge to urban management, with plans underway to create organised vending zones in Districts 1 and 2, along with four designated cart areas across the city.

Nematullah Barakzai, a spokesperson for Kabul Municipality, said, "Over the past 3 to 4 years, the municipality has focused on improving urban order. We've cleared some areas of carts entirely. Still, mobile carts cause chaos. We plan to designate areas for carts in Districts 1 and 2 where empty land is available, and establish four official vending areas across the city."

With its population continuing to grow, Kabul faces mounting pressure to find long-term solutions to its worsening urban transport crisis.

