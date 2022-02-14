Kabul hospital receives 8 malnourished children every day: UNICEF

Amid the deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Sunday expressed concern about the situation of malnourished children and informed that Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul receives up to 8 malnourished children on daily basis.

"As the humanitarian crisis deepens, the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital receives up to eight cases each day of children suffering complications associated with severe acute malnutrition," read UNICEF Twitter post.

Meanwhile, the spread of measles across Afghanistan has worsened and as per United Nations the disease has killed tens of Afghans last month, reported The Khaama Press.

As per the United Nations, only in the northwestern Ghor province, 95 children died from measles and malnutrition over the previous month.

This comes as Afghanistan's health situation is also on the brink of collapse and is in dire need of international aid and support.

Moreover, a combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor