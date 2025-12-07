Kabul residents decry coal price surge despite ample local supply

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 7 : Residents of Kabul have voiced frustration over the steep cost of coal, saying prices remain high despite Afghanistan's significant coal reserves, Tolo News reported.

Locals said they are facing financial difficulties and struggling to afford coal at current rates. Shapoor, a Kabul resident, said, "Our coal is not even being exported abroad, it is consumed within Afghanistan, yet the prices are still high."

Another resident, Sayed Rabee, told Tolo News, "It's unclear whether traders are raising the prices or what's causing it. Some people are taking unfair advantage of the situation. You know many people have returned from Iran and Pakistan and are struggling economically."

Coal remains a primary source of heating in Kabul and other colder areas, even though it is widely regarded as a major contributor to air pollution. A coal seller, Nazirullah, said, "If coal were cheap, everyone would buy it and sales would increase. But with these high prices, people simply can't afford it."

Tolo News reported that the Kabul Association of Firewood and Coal Sellers said the cost of one tonne of coal has gone up from 11,300 Afghanis to 12,000 Afghanis in the past week.

The association's head, Ajmal Wahidi, said the price jump is linked to the absence of government tariffs and the long transport routes into Kabul. He said, "Fortunately, the Salang Pass is now open, and coal prices should have decreased. But another issue is that the Islamic Emirate is distributing state-owned coal and has removed the coal tariff, which has led to higher prices."

Earlier, the Northern Coal Company announced that 130,000 tonnes of coal would be distributed this winter across colder regions, including Kabul, where one tonne would be sold in 22 districts at 6,800 Afghanis, Tolo News added.

