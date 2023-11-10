Kajal Aggarwal has a blazing new avatar of hardened cop in ‘Satyabhama’ teaser

Hyderabad, Nov 10 Actress Kajal Aggarwal’s upcoming film ‘Satyabhama’ has come forth with an explosive teaser, as the actress takes the stage as a hardened cop and a blazing new figure of woman power.

A powerful, determined woman, the actress’ titular character of ACP Satyabhama is shown to be suspended as the corpse of the person she had to protect was discovered inside her car. Haunted by this guilt, she is legally suspended from the case but it is far from over for her.

More determined than ever, Kajal is now targeting the culprits on her own and is shown to be a furious fighter who can take on any kind of attacker. Chasing the murderer, the teaser also cuts to scenes of forest-encounters with killers all the while she is chasing a dead lead.

But being relentless, when asked by the press whether her suspension from the case means that the case is over, she angrily responds: “Never!”

Featuring thrills, suspense, and action, ‘Satyabhama’ is centred around both the prospect of woman power as well as a gripping and tight narrative.

The movie is a crime-thriller which has a lot of typical masala elements, featuring a very polished look as opposed to being more grounded.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:“ACP Satyabhama confronts her haunted past, diving into a high-stakes investigation to find a missing man.As she unravels dark secrets in various towns cloaked in shadows, redemption hangs in the balance. Will she triumph over the past or be consumed by its shadows?”

Directed and written by Suman Chikkala, ‘Satyabhama’ stars Kajal Aggarwal, Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N, Prajwal Yadma, Neha Pathan, Anirudh Pavithran, Satya Pradeepti, Rohit Satyan, Kodati Pavan Kalyan in lead roles.

The music is composed by SriCharan Pakala with a screenplay by Sashi Kiran Tikka. 'Satyabhama' will hit theatres in the summer of 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor