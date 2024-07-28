Kamala Harris' campaign slams Trump for telling Christians they 'don't have to vote again' if he gets elected

Washington DC [US], July 28 : Soon after former US President Donald Trump delivered a final pitch to the Christian conservative crowd, saying if they vote for him on Election Day, they would never be obligated to vote again, Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaign team hit back at Trump, saying he intends to end democracy, US-based ABC News reported.

The Harris campaign termed Trump's comment that if Christians vote this one time they won't have to do it anymore as an attempt by Trump "to end democracy."

"I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote. Christians, get out and vote just this time. You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It'll be fixed," ABC News reported, quoting Trump.

Trump asserted that he loved the Christians as he is also one.

"I love you, Christians. I'm a Christian. I love you, get out, you gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don't have to vote again, we'll have it fixed so good you're not going to have to vote," ABC News reported, quoting Trump.

When Vice President Harris says this election is about freedom she means it. Our democracy is under assault by criminal Donald Trump," Harris for President Spokesperson James Singer said.

"Donald Trump wants to take America backward, to a politics of hate, chaos, and fear - this November, America will unite around Vice President Kamala Harris to stop him."

Trump reiterated the power of prayers which saved his life two weeks back in his assassination attempt, ABC News reported.

"We want to thank each and every one of the believers in this room for your prayers and your incredible support. I really did appreciate it. Something was working, that we know, something was working. I stand before you tonight, thanks to the power of prayer and the grace of Almighty God," he said.

Several people alluded his remarks to the time when Trump said that he will be a dictator but just on "day one". People said the Trump said he will never leave the White House.

Former President Donald Trump ramped up his attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democrative nominee for the US presidential poll, in front of a conservative audience in Florida, claiming that she doesn't like Jews and Israel.

Trump criticised Harris for declining to attend Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's recent address to Congress."She doesn't like Jewish people, she doesn't like Israel," he alleged about Harris whose husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish.

In his Friday's address at the Turning Point USA's Believers' Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump asked the crowd, "Does everyone here understand the radical left ideology Kamala supports is really militantly hostile towards Americans of faith?"Trump termed Harris as "the most incompetent, unpopular and far-left vice president in American history.

"The Republican nominee also called Harris a "bum".

"She was a bum three weeks ago," Trump said adding. "She was a bum, a failed vice president."Kamala Harris's campaign immediately responded to "Trump's strange speech."

"Donald Trump... insulted the faith of Jewish and Catholic Americans, lied about the election (again)... bragged about repealing Roe, proposed cutting billions in education funding, announced he would appoint more extremist judges, revealed he planned to fill a second Trump term with more criminals like himself, attacked lawful voting," read a statement put out by her campign.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor