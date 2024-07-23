Kamala Harris clinches enough delegates to win Democratic nomination

Washington, DC [US], July 23 : Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough Democratic delegates to clinch the party's nomination for president, as per CNN's latest delegate estimate.

Her momentum towards the nomination has been bolstered by widespread support from key factions within the Democratic Party, eager to see her challenge former President Donald Trump.

While endorsements from delegates continue to come in, the vice president has now been backed by well more than the 1,976 pledged delegates she'll need to win the nomination on the first ballot, CNN reported.

Harris achieved this milestone amidst a surge of endorsements from state delegations on Monday evening. These endorsements, though not binding, signal significant unity behind Harris now that President Joe Biden is no longer in the race.

CNN's count relies on public statements of support from delegates, state delegations, and conversations with key figures. Endorsements from state delegations are considered unanimous for Harris unless specified otherwise.

According to a plan outlined by Democratic officials, delegates are set to confirm Harris as the nominee by August 7.

Adding to Harris's momentum, over 300 former staffers penned a letter endorsing her for president. Rachel Palermo, who served as associate counsel and deputy communications director for Harris, initiated the endorsement effort among former staffers following Biden's endorsement, as reported by CNN.

As of Monday evening, more than 300 former Harris staffers from various roles including the White House, her campaign, California Attorney General's office, and San Francisco District Attorney's office have signed on, Palermo informed CNN. She noted a high level of enthusiasm among signatories, many eager to contribute to the campaign.

State delegations have also rallied behind Harris across the country, providing crucial support ahead of the Democratic National Convention scheduled from August 19 to August 22 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here's a roundup of some notable endorsements Harris has received:

California's Democratic delegation unanimously endorsed Harris, underscoring her deep ties to the state as a native Californian.

New York's delegates also unanimously backed Harris, with State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs praising her leadership and alignment with Democratic values.

In Louisiana, Harris received a strong majority endorsement, with Party Chair Randal Gaines emphasising the need to defeat Donald Trump and uphold Joe Biden's legacy.

Maryland's delegation joined in unanimously endorsing Harris, citing her unique qualifications and experience.

Kentucky's delegation overwhelmingly supported Harris, highlighting her readiness to assume the presidency from day one.

Tennessee and North Carolina similarly expressed unanimous support for Harris, with their state parties affirming her candidacy.

South Carolina, Wisconsin, Maine, Massachusetts, Utah, Iowa, and South Dakota delegates all endorsed Harris, each highlighting her preparedness and capabilities for the presidency.

Nevada's entire Democratic delegation of 49 delegates backed Harris, reinforcing her broad support within the party.

New Jersey and Texas also threw their support behind Harris, with Texas Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett indicating his support despite procedural objections.

The endorsements underscore Harris's growing momentum within the Democratic Party as she moves closer to securing the nomination.

The broad-based support for Harris reflects a strategic alignment among Democrats to consolidate around a candidate capable of challenging Trump in the upcoming election cycle.

The Democratic National Convention promises to be a pivotal event where Harris is expected to be formally endorsed as the party's nominee, further solidifying her position heading into the general election.

Harris's campaign has emphasised unity and shared values among Democrats, focusing on building a coalition capable of addressing the country's challenges and aspirations.

President Biden has confirmed he intends to complete his term and will deliver a national address this week. Harris, if chosen as the Democratic nominee, would make history as the first Black woman and Asian American to lead a major party's presidential ticket.

Following Biden's decision not to seek re-election, no significant challengers have emerged. Harris's campaign reported a record-breaking USD 81 million raised within the first 24 hours, emphasising widespread support.

In a preview of her potential campaign against Trump, Harris highlighted her background as California's attorney general and a prosecutor in remarks to campaign staff. "I know Donald Trump's type," she said, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor