"Kamala Harris possesses physical, mental resiliency for Presidency," says medical report

Washington DC [US], October 12 : The health of Vice President Kamala Harris has been classified as "excellent" by her doctor, confirming her "physical and mental resiliency" to execute the duties of the presidency, her doctor said in a letter released by White House on Saturday.

The report, released by her physician, Dr Joshua Simmons, highlighted her overall excellent health and said that Harris maintains a healthy, active lifestyle.

The White House in the statement from Dr Simmons said, "In summary, Vice President Harris remains in excellent health. She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, including those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief."

Harris has also been deemed a healthy 59-year-old female, according to the medical report.

"Vice President Harris is a healthy 59-year-old female who has a medical history notable for seasonal allergies and urticaria. Her allergic symptoms primarily consist of allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis and have previously been well-managed with over-the-counter and prescription medications such as Allegra (fexofenadine), Atrovent (ipratropium bromide) nasal spray and Pataday (olopatadine) eye drops," the statement by White House said.

According to the report, the Vice President has received all recommended vaccinations, ensuring her immunisations are current.

"Vice President Harris maintains a healthy, active lifestyle despite her busy schedule, including vigorous daily aerobic exercise and core strength training. She eats a very healthy diet. She does not use tobacco products and drinks only occasionally and in moderation. Routine immunizations are all up to date," the report released by the White House said.

The upcoming US presidential election on November 5 will see Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, following Biden's endorsement. Harris is running against Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump.

Harris has garnered substantial support within the party and secured enough delegates for the nomination.

