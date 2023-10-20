Kangana shines as an absolute director’s actor, conquering sandstorms in 'Tejas'

Mumbai, Oct 20 National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut’s dedication towards her craft is quite well known. She has once again proven herself as an absolutely dedicated actor with her commitment to her part in the recently released film ‘Tejas’.

Not only did she immerse herself in intensive training to portray an Indian Airforce Pilot with utmost authenticity, but also displayed exceptional dedication during the filming of exhaustive sequences amidst the challenging conditions of desert sandstorms.

In ‘Tejas’, Kangana plays the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. Her part demanded a level of focus that few actors can match. She went above and beyond to understand the life of an Air Force officer, meticulously researching their routines, the sacrifices they make and the demands of their job.

However, the actress stretched herself far beyond research. She embraced the physically demanding aspects of her character, subjecting herself to gruelling fitness regimens to ensure she looked and performed like a genuine fighter pilot. Her fitness regimen was marked by strength and endurance training. She even underwent flight simulations to better understand the physical and mental challenges her character would face.

The director of the film, Sarvesh Mewara said: "We shot in desert areas which are known for its unforgiving sandstorms, harsh weather conditions making it a formidable challenge for any film production that too during peak Covid period. However, Kangana delivered memorable scenes and exhausting sequences, amidst the swirling sandstorms, never allowing the adverse conditions.”

He added: “Working with Kangana on 'Tejas' has been an extraordinary journey. She's not just an actress; she's a force of nature. Kangana's portrayal has paid a heartfelt tribute to the real heroes of the Indian Air Force. It has been an honour to direct her, and I couldn't be prouder of the exceptional work she's delivered. I can't wait to share this film with the audiences.”

Ranaut's journey in 'Tejas' showcases her as an actor who is not only capable of remarkable transformations but also as an artiste who goes to great lengths to deliver her absolute best.

