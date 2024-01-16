'Kanguva' poster features Suriya in a ferocious new look

Mumbai, Jan 16 The makers of Suriya-starrer magnum opus 'Kanguva' on Tuesday unveiled the second look poster from the film, showcasing the actor in a ferocious avatar.

The poster features two ferocious looks of Suriya, and they are jointly terrific.

Sharing the poster on the social media, the makers wrote: "A Destiny Stronger Than Time The past, present and future. All echo one name! #Kanguva Here is the #KanguvaSecondLook."

The world of 'Kanguva' will be raw, rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film.

Featuring Suriya and Disha Patani in the titular characters, the film is directed by Siva.

Studio Green, in association with UV Creations, is producing the movie on a grand scale.

The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad.

