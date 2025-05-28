Kanimozhi-led delegation arrives in Greece to reaffirm India’s zero tolerance policy on terrorism

Athens, May 28 An Indian all-party parliamentary delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, arrived in Athens, Greece, as part of India’s global diplomatic initiative to reinforce its unwavering stance on counter-terrorism.

The visit marks a continuation of India’s strategic outreach to garner international support against cross-border terrorism.

The Indian Embassy in Greece confirmed the delegation’s arrival in a post on X, stating: “An all-party delegation led by Member of Parliament @KanimozhiDMK arrives in Athens, Greece, underscoring the nation's commitment to counter-terrorism.”

Upon arrival in Athens, the delegation was received by India’s Ambassador to Greece, Rudrendra Tandon, and welcomed by officials from the Indian mission.

The visit is part of a larger diplomatic effort involving seven multi-party delegations sent by India to 33 global capitals, aimed at conveying India’s position on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the country’s new normal of zero tolerance against cross-border terrorism.

Before arriving in Greece, the delegation concluded a successful leg of their mission in Slovenia, where they engaged with senior officials and opinion-makers.

The Indian Embassy in Slovenia described the visit as impactful, stating on X: “A successful Mission concludes. The all-Party delegation led by MP Kanimozhi concluded its useful and highly productive visit to Slovenia. Extensive engagements and effective public messaging garnered support & appreciation for India's new normal of zero tolerance against cross-border terrorism.”

The delegation includes a diverse mix of political leaders from various parties: Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.) (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP), and Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations.

In both Slovenia and now Greece, the delegation is expected to hold high-level meetings with parliamentarians, government officials, and civil society leaders, reaffirming India’s message that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned without exception.

