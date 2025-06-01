Kanimozhi-led delegation pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Spain

Madrid [Spain] June 1 : All party delegation-led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Madrid. The deleegatio is on the final leg of its multi-nation visit as part of Modi government's big diplomatic outreach following operation Sindoor.

The delegation also met with the Indian community and engaged with them.

Kaushal, a member of Indian diaspora highlighted the India's unity, and affirmed, "Irrespective of their party politics, the awareness they (the delegations) bring here will portray our picture with regards to our achievement in Operation Sindoor... We are very grateful that they have come here... They should speak very loudly and expose terrorism... This is how we unitedly stand and portray new India."

Members of the Indian diaspora have expressed pride and support for Operation Sindoor, a initiative aimed at countering terrorism. Anusuiya, a member of the diaspora, said, "We are proud that Operation Sindoor has been done from our country for responding to terrorism. We are against terrorism."

"It is good that the ministers are visiting different countries and getting support from them," she added.

Earlier the delegation was received by Dinesh K Patnaik, India's Ambassador to Spain upon their arrival in the day,.

Speaking in Madrid, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal outlined the purpose of the visit.

"Our final stop on this journey is Madrid, Spain, and first of all, we are meeting with the Indian diaspora here. We want to understand their sentiments and also make them aware of the sentiments of the Government of India and our Prime Minister," he said.

The delegation aims to engage with local government representatives, policy think tanks and Spanish parliamentarians during its visit.

The delegation also includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

Notably, in a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Seven all-party delegations are taking part in various outreach programmes in their countries they are assigned to.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The seven group of delegations were visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor